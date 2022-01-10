SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you've been out shopping lately, you've probably noticed empty store shelves as the supply chain issues continue to hit hard.
“A lot of the major brands, we are seeing right now are getting supply issues, so you know, a lot of our juice companies can’t get the straws to put in the pouches and things like that,” said Tricia Hay, manager of Big Y on Cooley Street in Springfield.
This has resulted in some brand name items not available on store shelves. We asked Hay what some of those items were. She told us that the answer is not that simple.
“It is all over the board. It is juices, it is pasta sauces, it is some pasta, cereals. It is changing on a day-to-day basis and on an hourly basis,” Hay added.
What has caused such shortages?
“It is the boats that are stuck on the coast because they can’t get to the port. There are so many factors we can’t items. It is not just COVID,” Hay noted.
Hay told us that Big Y is replacing the items not available in the short term.
“So, we are doing at Big Y is trying to procure our private label brand and local brands and put them out there for our customers…so we are trying to keep the shelves with the items that they are used to while they may not be the name brand you are used to,” Hay said.
We reached out to Stop and Shop, which is also dealing with shortages. They told us in a statement:
“Stop & Shop is in close contact with our suppliers and is working diligently to keep high-demand products in stock. Like other retailers, we are seeing some shortages because suppliers are experiencing labor and transportation challenges due to COVID-19. We appreciate our customers' patience and flexibility with these temporary disruptions.”
Larry Katz, president of Arnold’s Meats, told Western Mass News that labor shortages have affected delivery of supplies to his store. He said the situation is getting worse, not better.
“A lot of people with COVID don’t want to go out. They don’t want to go to a big event. They don’t want to party and with the price of gas sky high, we are having a hard time having cross-country people to deliver orders,” Katz explained.
In addition to the ongoing supply chain shortages, businesses are also still dealing with workforce shortages as well.
