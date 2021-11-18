SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Gun violence is spiking across the United States, with rates not only climbing nationally but also right here in western Mass.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun violence rates in our area and getting answers from one local mother on what needs to be done to stop the violence.
"It’s rough children my husband cling together we have to try and make it through this it’s rough," said mother Irene Starks.
For the Starks Family, not a day goes by where they don’t imagine Camry coming home, walking through the front door, smiling from ear to ear.
"My heart is broken, I miss him bouncing through the house 'hi mom' go upstairs see dad 'see you later, if you need me, call me,'" said Starks.
Those memories, now serve to describe just how family-oriented Camry once was. He was one of 11 children, the youngest of the seven boys. His mother, Irene, spoke exclusively to Western Mass News, around seven months after her 26-year-old son was shot and killed. not only did Camry leave behind his family, but also two young daughters, one who was just born a few months ago.
"My grandbaby is never going to know, she’ll know what he sounded like through video and what he looked like through pictures however she will never know him," said Starks.
Police told Western Mass News Camry was first shot driving down Shawmut Street and eventually crashed Police said more than 36 shell casings were found.
"He was the baby boy that was like a stab and this is a stab that is never going to go away, I understand until they find out what happened or who did it," said Starks.
Irene told Western Mass News there are very little leads into who killed her son, although Police do believe Camry was targeted.
He was arrested in 2016, but his family said that only serves as a milestone to show how far he had come since then.
"He did get in trouble but when he got out of that trouble he was on a mission two beautiful daughters and he tried to make it work he was on the road straight and narrow," said Starks.
Gun violence in the city of Springfield has been on the rise for the past two years, as well as across the nation, claiming the lives of too many to count and like the Stark Family, leaving other families with a hole that can’t be fixed.
So far this year, Springfield Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for shots fired. There have been more than 80 reported shootings with at least one victim this year alone.
In 2020, Police seized a record of 275 illegal firearms, and well over 200 already this year.
It’s a problem spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News is only growing.
"Those numbers are just things we’ve never seen before our officers are as proactive as possible, the Commissioner has created a unit for firearms investigations just to go after some of these illegally possessed firearms and prevent some of these shootings," said Walsh
he says the gun violence problem is exacerbated in the city by shootings that could have been prevented.
"A lot of times these individuals who are arrested for murders have been arrested before for shootings or having guns on them some of that can be prevented, if we can stick to what the state has for mandatory gun laws when someone is convicted of a firearms charge," explained Walsh.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told Western Mass News this problem is being tackled head-on by different task forces assigned to help stop gun-related crimes.
"They're seasonal issues they’re circumstantial issues one of the things we’ve done as an office to address the needs of public safety across the county is to really be dynamic and focus on our most violent offenders," said Gulluni.
He said working to keep known street threats behind bars helps keep overall shooting rates down, especially those that are gang-related.
"Our focus on those individuals who are committed to violence we get them off the streets their leadership so to speak the fact that they drive violence really makes an impact on the city," said District Attorney Gulluni.
But for Irene, seeing the impact of gun violence strikes a different cord, one many are lucky to not understand.
"When it happens to you…It’s…Hurtful," said Starks.
She said she is now Camry’s voice and she wants to help others locally and across the nation realize guns are not the answer before more lives are lost and more families suffer.
"They need to stop all around America they need to stop and think because they’re not thinking," said Starks.
For the Stark family, their life will never be the same, but they look forward to the day they will feel a sense of closure, seeing Camry’s killer behind bars.
"Until then all we can do is pray and I have faith," said Starks.
