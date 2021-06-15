SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With many states ending mask mandates and states of emergency, life is slowly returning to normal, but the lack of protection that masks and many pandemic era practices provided are now causing many people to get sick.
Not with COVID, but a recent uptick in cases of RSV, also known as the common cold, has the CDC and doctors on high alert even here in the Bay State.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what's causing the spread.
Masks are off.
"Living life, the easy way," Chicopee residents Paul and Annette Adkins said.
But that means colds are back on the rise. The CDC has issued a health advisory, after a recent uptick in off-season cases.
Most of those are occurring in the south, but Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Medical Center said he's seen a rise in cases locally too, especially in the last few weeks.
"We've seen cases here at Baystate, and we've actually seen cases in the ICU," Dr. O’Reilly said.
While wearing masks hasn't necessarily weakened our immune systems, the severity comes from lack of exposure.
"And so, some kids are getting more sick with RSV than might have happened in a typical winter season when they've been exposed to five other viruses," Dr. O’Reilly explained.
Young children are at the highest risk since they've had less time to acclimate to viruses, especially after more than a year of isolation.
"Last season, we saw almost no flu, so some kids got their flu shots which is good protection and prepared their immune system. Kids who didn't get flu vaccine last year and weren't exposed to flu, especially in the, you know kids, that are one or two or three that really haven't had that exposure they're really gonna be at risk next flu season when it does come around," Dr. O’Reilly said.
Dr. O’Reilly cautions that just because it's not COVID, we should still remain on high alert.
"We've been so focused on COVID, and when we get a negative COVID test we think okay, nothing else can happen. There are other things that put our kids at risk, like RSV and bronchitis, and you want to contact your pediatrician because we're now moving to viruses beyond COVID," Dr. O’Reilly said.
Although symptoms for most are usually less severe, they can be passed to infants who are more vulnerable.
"As we get into vacation season and travel season, it's the cousins from Georgia that might have a mild sniffle with RSV that are going to come to Springfield, and suddenly, we're going to have an outbreak here," Dr. O’Reilly said.
But even after welcoming an infant into their family, residents we spoke with said they're taking the necessary steps to eliminate concern.
"We had a baby, great-granddaughter born during the pandemic so, of course, we were very cautious. We do wear out masks if we go into the grocery stores, but other than that, and we're not worried," Adkins said.
To prevent the spread of RSV, Dr. O’Reilly recommended practicing droplet precautions, such as coughing into your sleeve and wiping down contaminated surfaces, and if you're coughing a lot to go back to wearing a mask.
