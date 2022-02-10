SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Viewers reach out to us who live in an apartment complex on Pearl Street. They told us they’ve gone up to three weeks without heat. Well, we’re told the heat is back on.
We spoke with one person we spoke to yesterday and she tells me her heat is back on. And a few of her neighbors she reached out to have it back on as well.
The manager and owner of Pear Street Apartments site the supply chain issues as to why tenants went so long without heat as they worked to replace it. They had to go to three different locations to get four different heating systems. This is after a heating system broke in two of the buildings. What they were trying to find were boilers. We asked the owner what he will he do about tenants rent who either stayed in hotels or used space heaters.
“We’ll have to work that all out once everything is settled. For those that use space heaters that certainly jacks up their electric bill. we’ll have to wait until their bill comes in so we can reimburse them for that. And then we will be looking at how to do the credits for others,” said Couture.
The owner said he does own other apartment complexes in western Mass. But, they’ve had no significant heat issues on the other properties.
Also of note, the heat for some of the residents didn’t come back on until Wednesday. So the work did not get completed overnight.
