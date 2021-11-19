SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Christmas is five weeks from Saturday. Last year, many people experienced significant package delays due to the pandemic. But what about this year? We checked in with the US Postal Service to find out how the holiday season is shaping up for them.
"It wasn't a problem. I was aware of it in advance. And I let the individual know what I am going to be sending to you is going to be late," said Haven Williams, a Springfield resident.
Williams told Western Mass News he shipped a package last month and it was two days late to arrive. Not as long as some packages last holiday season. But a spokesperson for the US Postal Service told us they’re not seeing big delays from their end so far this year.
"At this time, no. And we're not really anticipating any this holiday season," said Steve Doherty, communications specialist for USPS.
The reason why they’re not anticipating shipping delays is because they have more staff this year.
"What happened was we had employee availability issues because of COVID. We had a surge in packages that far exceed anything we were expecting," said Doherty.
USPS said last year people went from buying gifts online to buying everything, including everyday supplies online.
A spokesperson for USPS told Western mass news the issue in regards to getting your item delivered may not be a shipping issue but rather when the item is available.
“If you order something online now. And they tell you to expect delivery the second week in February. That doesn't mean they're sending it out now and it's going to be lost in the shipping industry. That means they're not going to be able to ship it because of supply issues,” explained Doherty.
And plan ahead. USPS said the week of Dec. 13 is expected to be the busiest for getting those cards and gifts out before Christmas.
