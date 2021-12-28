SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Hospitalizations continue to rise in the Bay State due to the omicron variant.
We got answers from Mercy Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital to see how many of those in the hospital are vaccinated.
The vast majority of current COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mercy Medical Center are those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose told Western Mass News that that is 80 percent of patients.
“Right now, what we are seeing is a little bit of a dichotomy in that we are seeing younger people that are unvaccinated, occasionally developing severe illness that requires hospitalization,” Dr. Roose told us. “When I say younger, I mean folks in their 40s and 50s with or without major chronic health conditions that could be one of those individuals that gets a severe infection and ends up in the hospital needing treatment.”
At Cooley Dickinson in Northampton, Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Joan Levin said that one-third of their current cases are unvaccinated or under vaccinated.
As for other cases, she said that they have not received their boosters.
“Two-thirds of our cases were vaccinated but not boosted,” Dr. Levin said. “I haven't looked particularly at the ages, but I can tell you in most of the cases in the hospital who are vaccinated are here probably because they have significant and underlying diseases, are elderly and are at particularly high risk.”
Both doctors told Western Mass News that those who are vaccinated and those who have been boosted tended to have mild infections compared to those who are unvaccinated.
“We have had unvaccinated people without significant underlying disease, be very sick and die,” Dr. Levin said.
Those who are vaccinated also are less likely to become ill, Dr. Roose said.
“In fact, being vaccinated is less likely to get omicron than if you are unvaccinated,” he said. “And if you are vaccinated, you are 13 times less likely to die from COVID than those that are unvaccinated.”
At Mercy, there were 25 patients hospitalized with COVID, of which two were in critical condition. At Cooley Dickinson as of December 27, there were 17 patients hospitalized with the disease. At Baystate Medical Center there were 169 patients, of which 23 were in critical condition.
As the state reported more than 993,038 cases with a seven-day positivity rate of 9.49 percent, the biggest concern has been the healthcare system becoming strained by the caseload.
“We are already operating at a level that is approaching or at capacity, and so an onslaught of even another 10 or 15 percent of cases needing hospitalizations could be a tipping point,“ Dr. Roose told us.
Mercy's Chief Medical Officer said that the medical field has evolved in treating COVID.
“At this point in the pandemic, as a medical professional health care leader, hospital administrator, a public health expert and physician, I am not concerned about the management of the disease of COVID,” Dr. Roose said.
What concerned Dr. Roose was staffing. There has been a staffing shortage with certain departments, reporting an open position rate of 10 to 15 percent. Dr. Levin also told us that staff have been fatigued.
Even so, Dr. Roose remained hopeful that 2022 will be a better year.
“The combination of testing, prevention, treatment, vaccination, we will get to the point,” Dr. Roose said. “I am optimistic, barring any major significant new variant, we will be at a point when COVID becomes endemic.”
To help with staffing shortages right now, Cooley Dickinson and others in the state have utilized National Guard members. Two will arrive Wednesday.
Mercy Medical Center hopes to receive extra help from the Guard soon.
