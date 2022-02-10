SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The tragic circumstances surrounding the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget has many wondering: How?
We're now learning he died from a head injury. Western Mass News is getting answers on how this could have happened and signs to look for after a hit to the head.
Many thought of Bob Saget as “America’s Dad,” which is why the Full House star’s sudden death sent shock waves across the U.S. Saget’s family released a statement Wednesday night saying quote:
"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the statement said. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."
After this statement was released, Western Mass News decided to get answers on how one bump on the head could cause such a sudden death.
Western Mass News spoke with chief of neurosurgery at Baystate Medical Center, Dr. Dennis Oh, to see just how likely an incident like this is.
“This is, I’m gonna say highly unusual for someone to hit his head and then die as a result of it in his sleep,” said Dr. Oh.
We asked Dr. Oh, how to spot warning signs of severe head injury.
“Slowly they become less responsive; it's now hard to, you know, wake them up. Ultimately, the dire sign is unequal pupils if the pupil where the hemorrhage is becomes dilated at that point it’s like 15, 30 minutes before brain death,” said Dr. Oh.
If you do see these warning signs, Dr. Oh suggests making sure you or your loved one doesn't stay alone.
“I think in general anything that makes you feel zonked out the impact is strong enough it's probably best to not be alone and if you're, let's say parent or family member make sure to have someone with that person for that day and overnight,” said Dr. Oh.
“If in doubt just go to the hospital.”
Doctor Oh said they see head injuries like these at Baystate on a daily basis, however it’s extremely rare for someone to die from such an injury without ever making it to the hospital.
