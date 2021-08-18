SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Get the COVID-19 vaccine or lose federal funding. That's the President's message to nursing homes across the country.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what it means for our local facilities.
Governor Baker already has a vaccination requirement in place for those staff members, but this is the first time the President has threatened to withhold federal funds to get people vaccinated.
"Putting it on the nursing homes makes a heck of a lot of sense," said State Senator Adam Hinds of the Berkshire Frankin Hampden district.
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday he is directing all nursing home staff to be fully vaccinated to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding.
"Those are the areas we should be considering that and I’ll be honest it makes it easier when the mandate is there for these highly sensitive areas," said Hinds.
Governor Charlie Baker already had a requirement in place for long-term care employees across the state. They need to roll up their sleeves for a shot by Oct. 10th.
The President's announcement is the first time he's threatened to withhold federal funding to push for vaccinations.
"We can really make sure we’re doing what we can locally to make sure these carriers are getting vaccinated, one do you have an interaction with vulnerable populations and you have breakthrough cases it’s really that important to get everyone vaccinated," said Hinds.
Hinds told Western Mass News with the Delta variant on the rise, more caution needs to be taken both nationally and locally.
"Even when you have vaccinated populations were still seeing the transmission of cases so we have to change guidance it’s not enough to just test people that are not vaccinated we need to test people that are vaccinated now," said Hinds.
With more talks of a third booster shot, Hinds said he's not thrilled where the state stands in terms of vaccinations.
"We still have serious concerns about the certain populations under 40s 20-year-olds to 40-year-old(s) they really need to get up and up the game a bit," said Hinds.
