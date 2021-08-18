SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Health officials are calling for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation is for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to get a third shot eight months after getting their second dose. We're getting answers from a local doctor on how it will roll out.
Western Mass News spoke with Baystate doctor Armano Paez. Dr. Paez said the COVID-19 booster is going to be beneficial in terms of staying safe from COVID and its variants.
"And unfortunately, COVID-19 likely is here to stay," said Dr. Paez.
Dr. Paez told Western Mass News the COVID-19 vaccine has shown evidence of preventing people from getting extremely sick from the virus. Wednesday morning, US health officials announced they now encourage all fully vaccinated people to get a third dose of the shot eight months after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
"Based on what we know now, vaccination really protects the individual from really getting very sick from COVID-19...Unfortunately, it doesn't prevent as well as we thought it would in terms of being infected and being able to transmit that to other people," said Dr. Paez.
The booster shot is a third dose of what has already been given out, it's meant to amp up protection as the vaccine's effectiveness falls over time. This rollout could begin the week of September 20th; pending further evaluation by the Food and Drug Association and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel.
Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not included in this recommendation; pending further data.
"The booster shot will help increase the number of neutralizing antibodies that will likely protects of form the Delta variant infection," said Dr. Paez.
This all comes as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Massachusetts.
Baystate Health saw an increase in hospitalizations from 47 to 60 people Tuesday. That went back down into the 50s on Wednesday. Those patients are a mix of ages, but most of them have something in common.
"79% of those patients are not vaccinated. One is partially vaccinated," said Dr. Paez.
Dr. Paez said the hospital has been preparing for this.
"When we saw the trajectory of the number of hospitalized cases are going up...But it can cause some concern that we don't know where the trajectory will lead us. will it continue to go up further? or when is it going to peak," said Dr. Paez.
