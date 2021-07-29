CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With supply chain issues causing food shortages across the country, we wanted to know how this might impact school lunches locally. Western Mass News checked in with local districts.

We caught up with the food director for Chicopee Public Schools, Melanie Wilk. She told us her suppliers have been working to accommodate any supply chain issues.

Western Mass News wanted to know, how are current food shortages impacting school lunch programs?

Wilk told us that they have not been able to get certain items.

"There have been a lot of production issues with some items that we normally get for our meal program," said Wilk.

"Just certain food items that were in hot demand during COVID like Uncrustables because you know they're packaged and easy to pack up in bags. Those were out for a little while and certain packed sandwiches," said Wilk.

But she said her vendors are very flexible in helping them find alternatives.

"Luckily, our distributor that we use has been really really great about it and there's always been a substitution of a brand or something, a similar item always available. For example, there's a certain brand of juice that we've just always used in all the years that I've been here that just hasn't been in stock at all, but luckily they've been able to substitute it with a similar brand of juice," said Wilk.

Getting Answers: food shortage concerns CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A viewer reached out to Western Mass News wondering why she wasn…

While this hasn't affected their summer lunch program too much, she said they're planning ahead for the fall.

"Throughout COVID, I think we've learned even more to roll with the punches and just kind of figure out something last minute if we have to so this whole staff has been absolutely incredible. We've never missed a day of meals since last March and there's always been something that if we have to substitute there's a meal we can substitute," said Wilk.

Wilk told Western Mass News that Chicopee serves a lot of students and there are some open positions in the schools that have been hard to fill.