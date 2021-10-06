HOLYOKE, MA (WWGB/WSHM)--A new indoor mask mandate is now in place in the city of Holyoke. The order also applying to some outdoor sports, both on and off the field.
With fall sports in full swing, Western Mass News is getting answers on what players and spectators can expect.
This change comes as COVID-19 cases in Holyoke are now the third-highest in Hampden County. Just last week cases were over 100.
We spoke with a Parks and Recreation official, who said this was the right call, as many are trying to safely participate in outdoor activities.
A new mask mandate is underway in Holyoke.
Starting on Wednesday, the indoor policy applies to businesses like restaurants, gyms, stores and places of worship.
Masks will also be required outdoors for certain sports. This means players on the sidelines will need to wear face coverings when sitting or standing close together, including in dugout benches and common seating areas.
"But while they are playing they are okay, with field play, to not wear a mask," said Maureen Tisdell, assistant director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
This applies to outdoor moderate and high-risk contact team sports, including but not limited to, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field and football.
This new order will also apply to people who attend games.
"They would like spectators to be socially distant, 6 feet apart, wearing masks, on the opposite side of the players," said Tisdell.
Tisdell, the assistant director of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department told Western Mass News that right now, fall youth sports are taking place, including baseball, soccer and field hockey.
She said they will be reminding people of the new policy on game days.
"We will just be monitoring spectators on the field and players just to make sure they are following the guidelines that are set forth by the Board of Health," said Tisdell.
Under the new mandate, there is a $300 fine if you do not comply.
We asked Tisdell if any authorities would be patrolling the fields.
"No, we won't have anyone policing games...We just trust that the community knows what is required of them and that they follow the updated mask mandate policies," said Tisdell.
The mask mandate is in place until December first, which is before the winter sports season begins.
"They are just trying to get through the fall season and just see what comes about in terms of the winter season," said Tisdell.
We also reached out to the Holyoke School District on how they will be enforcing the new mandate.
a spokesperson tells us in-part quote…
‘We’ve notified all coaches, officials, and opponents about these rules. We also have signs posted at events reminding people to wear their masks and we make announcements at the games to remind everyone. We’re hopeful that our spectators will comply to help keep our community safe and healthy.’
They said anyone who would like more information about the regulations can contact the Mayor's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.