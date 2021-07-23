AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Neighboring Connecticut is warning residents if COVID-19 cases stay on the rise, travel restrictions may be implemented once again. This comes as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said he is not looking to bring back any COVID-19 policies in the Bay State, despite a rise in cases.
"I applaud the Governor for his insight taking each situation as it exists," said Agawam Mayor Sapelli.
Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli, in support of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to not reinstate COVID-19 policies.
"As he stated in his article, Massachusetts is different than other states. So one size does not fit all so we should do what is appropriate for us," said Mayor Sapelli.
On Thursday, Governor Baker said Massachusetts has the second-highest vaccination rate in the country.
This, despite the state seeing a rise in cases and even a cluster in Provincetown, forcing some businesses to require proof of vaccination at the door.
You can choose not to become vaccinated, but I also have a choice and I chose to not welcome you onto our property," said Ken Horgan, owner of Pilgrim House in Provincetown.
Western Mass News is getting answers. We called several communities and here is what we found:
- Agawam mayor Sapelli said at this moment, he will not enforce any new COVID-19 restrictions.
- Northampton also stated nothing will change in the City.
- Across the state in Provincetown, its mask policy is reinstated.
"We have a very small community and we have to take care of our community," Horgan said.
Across the border in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont warned residents that if cases continue trending upward, travel restrictions may once again be enforced and students may have to wear masks come the fall.
"This is a time for us to be proud of where we are in Connecticut...but at the same time be cautious especially for those who are not vaccinated," said Governor Lamont.
Mayor Sapelli said he will continue to monitor cases and work with the health department before making any decisions for the upcoming school year.
"Being hybrid or not, wearing masks or not," Mayor Sapelli said.
