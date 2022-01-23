SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- We're taking a closer look at how body camera technology helps investigators in deadly force cases.
This, in the wake of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni ruling the police shooting of Orlando Taylor III as unavoidable.
To reach his decision, DA Anthony Gulluni reviewed the body camera footage of the two responding officers, including the one who fired the shot that killed Taylor. We spoke to a criminal justice professor to learn more.
On Jan. 9, Orlando Taylor III was shot and killed. Officer Arjel Falcon was the one to pull the trigger, after Police said Taylor stabbed him in the face.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni immediately began a use of deadly force investigation.
"On Jan. 10, a letter went to the Springfield Police Department, with attention to the captain of the Springfield Police major crimes unit, asking for all materials and evidence to be provided immediately to my office," said Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni.
Gulluni announced on Friday he would not be filing criminal charges against Officer Falcon saying the shooting was unavoidable. In his investigation, Gulluni reviewed the body camera footage from both officer falcon, and another responding officer.
"Body-worn camera footage from Officer Roberts and ring camera footage both recorded Officer Roberts loudly and clearly ordering Mr. Taylor to stop and quote 'drop it' multiple times, as soon as he exits the cruiser," said Gulluni.
Western Mass News reached out to Brian Rizzo, an associate professor of criminal justice at Westfield State University, who is also a retired New York Police Department Sergeant.
We brought him the case of Orlando Taylor to help understand how the body camera footage was helpful.
"It adds another layer of what transpired. at some points all you would have, before body cameras, would be the officer's testimony and obviously the person who was shot can't give their testimony. so it was only one sided," said Rizzo.
Rizzo said attorneys doing these type of investigations are looking for certain factors in the body camera footage. The same factors, he said, they would be looking for if there wasn't video evidence of the event.
"How close the person is, can we tell if they are threatening, if they are advancing, or retreating or neutral. where the knife is: high or low," said Rizzo.
Although he said body cameras are helpful in proving department transparency, they can still be flawed.
"They're not exactly what the officer is seeing. The officer is looking through their own eyes, and the body cameras are at a different vantage point," said Rizzo.
Rizzo said body cameras only provide a general picture of what happened. But, the only person who has the perfect vantage point to determine if deadly force is necessary is the officer involved.
"Until we are in the officer shoes exactly, we can't know 100 percent what they saw," said Rizzo.
Rizzo went on to say it's important to note body cameras on police officers do not stop police shootings. But only hold the officer more accountable if he takes wrongful actions.
The Taylor Family told Western Mass News this weekend that their lawyers will be reviewing the body cam footage themselves.
Following Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood’s statement on Friday, Springfield Police told us they have said all they are going to say on the matter.
