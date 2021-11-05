SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Four deadly crashes in Springfield this week have city leaders on edge.
They're speaking out, along with one state lawmaker, all looking for ways to take action. Western Mass News is getting answers on what's in the works.
"People are very nervous, upset and they are very scared," said Rep. Bud Williams.
Four fatal car crashes in four consecutive days in Springfield have left the city in shock.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said they had special conversations with officers responding to one of the scenes, to make sure the day's work was not taken home.
"We had one yesterday, for police officers and firefighters from the 300 Page Boulevard accident. It was a horrendous scene and some of the officers are telling me it's the worst they have seen throughout their careers. It's difficult to see a car on fire and people inside that you can not help. So, officers are deeply affected by this, they are out there trying to make a difference and do their job and I need the court's help," said Commissioner Clapprood.
In all of these incidents between Tuesday and Friday, investigators cite speeding as a cause.
Both Commissioner Clapprood and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno are calling on drivers to slow down and are asking the courts for help.
"So when people say, 'Jesus Sarno what are you doing about it, Commissioner Claprood what are you doing about it, Captain Martin what are you doing about it,' we are doing stuff about it, 600 citations, I think Commissioner Claprood can tell you those are being dismissed in courts," said Mayor Sarno.
Meantime, State Representative Bud Williams said something more needs to be done following the string of deadly incidents. One of his plans: more red-light cameras in the city.
"To make people think, there is a camera there, I’m speeding, if they get me on camera, they are going to give me a ticket," said Rep. Williams.
Another strategy: to work with the Massachusetts State Police to help identify those who go over the speed limit.
"The State Police they have these drones and they patrol, they did it during the summer, the dirt bikes and the speeders," said Rep. Williams.
Rep. Williams told Western Mass News he met with the city's Department of Public Works director on Thursday to discuss some of these resolutions.
"We actually talked about the cameras, that was a tool and also more engagement from police officers for chapter 90 violations," said Rep. Williams.
"Since Sept. 1, Springfield Police officers have issued more than 600 citations for speeding, arrested 62 drivers for operating with either no license or a suspended license and issued 225 criminal complaints," said Commissioner Clapprood.
Mayor Sarno said the four crashes remain under investigation and once they are complete, the city will determine if more speed limit signs should be added. In the meantime, drivers are urged to slow down to prevent any further accidents.
