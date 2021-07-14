SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Temporary re-assignment for 46 State Troopers has many wondering if the State Police is about to face a staffing shortage.
Western Mass News getting spoke to the Troopers' Union State Police Association of Massachusetts president on how this will affect their numbers right here in our area. Sargeant Mike Cherven told us around 250 Troopers are expected to retire this year. While the State Police Academy's latest class is set to join their ranks soon, Sgt. Cherven said it won't be enough.
"This 171, 172 whatever the final number is, isn't even going to touch how many people retire this year. If we're looking at 250 maybe even 300 who retire, that's still a loss," Sgt. Cherven said.
Sgt. Cherven said State Police provide emergency service to 51 towns across western Mass., whether it be part-time or full-time. With the new Police Reform Bill changing the number of hours at the academy an officer must have, Sgt. Cherven anticipates a drop in reserve officers across our area.
"We are anticipating and seeing a decrease in the amount of reserve officers in the western part of the State. And that's gonna directly affect us. So not only are our numbers down, we're foreshadowing that we're going to have a direct increase in amounts of calls for service... especially in western Mass," said Sgt. Cherven.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police addressed the temporary staffing shift, telling Western Mass News in part:
"The re-assignments allow the Department to decrease its reliance on overtime shifts to ensure continuity of service within the Field Division."
