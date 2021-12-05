SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) The Omicron COVID variant has been identified in more than a dozen states, including here in the bay state. Because of the new variant, the US is cracking down on rules for travelers entering the country beginning tomorrow.
An expert we spoke with said these travel restrictions are aimed at controlling the spread of Omicron. But, he said, families don’t necessarily have to cancel their plans this holiday season.
Concerns are rising, as cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant have been identified in at least 17 states, including Massachusetts. Officials said a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County tested positive for the variant Saturday.
Now, the Biden administration is once again tightening air travel regulations. Starting Monday, all inbound international travelers must test negative for COVID-19 within one day of departure for the U.S. The new rule applies to all passengers two years and older. The country is also still restricting entry to travelers from South Africa and seven other African nations.
"This particular variant is at least found to be very highly transmissible in southern Africa...The goal is, with the restrictions, to hopefully try to mitigate any potential exacerbations or surges that could occur with the rise in the number of cases, etc.," said Clinton Matthias, a professor of immunology at western New England University.
Matthias told Western Mass News that health experts still don’t have a lot of information about the variant and how severe it is. But, he said people should continue taking precautions this holiday season, but that doesn’t have to mean canceling your plans.
"I don't think this is a moment necessarily to make any hasty decisions but I think it is important for people to be wise...Just sticking to what we've already been doing so far, washing our hands, you know, using those masks whenever necessary," said Matthias.
He recommends those celebrating with their families make sure everyone is vaccinated and receives their booster shots. We wanted to know if Bradley International Airport is adding any extra precautions for travelers. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority, Ryan Tenny, told us in part quote:
"The measures in place are not specific to any one variant but rather serve as a comprehensive approach throughout the pandemic. We always remain flexible should there be specific guidance on additional or changed measures that would further strengthen our plan.”
Tenny went on to say that Bradley continues to offer in-terminal COVID testing as well as periodic vaccine and booster shot clinics. As for local colleges, Matthias told us officials are expecting an increase in cases when students return to campus after holiday break.
"Everytime we have students go out on break, we expect that there will be a rise in cases when they come back, especially during these winter months," said Matthias.
President Biden also announced that the federal mask mandate, which requires travelers to wear masks in airports, on planes, and other modes of public transportation, has been extended through Mar. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.