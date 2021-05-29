SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A dog was dumped and found in Granville covered with ticks, about 200 of them. This has been a very active tick season here in western Mass.
We’re getting you answers from the experts on how to keep yourself and your family safe from ticks while enjoying the outdoors this summer.
“I named him barney cuz it seemed like that's the name he wanted. He barked at the name,” Liz Bennett said.
Southwick Animal Control Officer Liz Bennett told Western Mass News she heard about Barney wandering around in Granville a couple of weeks ago. She spent a few days looking for him.
“I would walk around with one of the other beagles that we have here and put food down so he would see that the food came from me, that he would smell me and the other beagle and this was a good thing cuz this is now associated with food,” Bennett said.
Eventually, he was convinced.
“He was so done. He was So done. He was exhausted,” Bennett said.
Barney wasn’t just tired, he was also blanketed with ticks.
“We started pulling off ticks from his ears and around his face. And yes, about 100,” Bennett said.
After giving him some flea and tick medicine.
“Probably about 100 more,” Bennett said.
Entomologist Bob Russell of American Pet Solutions isn't surprised. He said this has been an extremely active tick season.
“It seems to me that the population is the worst its been in the last 10 years,” Russell said.
So why are there more ticks around?
“The increase in small wildlife is really, really propelling and moving this tick population all around people’s properties,” Russell said.
Russell said ticks are usually found on the edge of your lawn in thick areas where small mammals like to roam, similar to this one here
So how do you keep safe?
“There are some products that you can put on your clothes. One of the most widely used ones is a Permethrin concentrate and it's not really going to affect mammals, people, dogs,” Russell said.
“If you don’t have that tick on you for longer than 24 hours, you’re probably not going to pick up any of a virus,” Russell said.
And what about your pets?
“There’s so many things you can do to prevent ticks. First, obviously, keep your grass cut shorter…use a lint roller, lint roller your dog, lint roller yourself,” Bennett said.
“Also, encourage things like opossums. Opossums will eat about 1,000 ticks a day…Be diligent. look at your dog when he comes in, look at your cat when she comes, in, look at yourself,” Russell said.
Barney will be tested for any tick-borne illnesses next week. And after that, he’ll be put up for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.