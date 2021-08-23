CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News has been tracking clean-up efforts at Charbonneau terrace in Chicopee, where a massive tree fell onto a house, damaging the roof and upstairs unit. We took our questions to a tree service company and fire officials to find out how you can stay safe and prepare for the future.
“You know that’s awful hard to do because you don’t know when a tree is going to go. that tree looked as healthy as any tree around here,“ said Paul Callahan of Chicopee.
Callahan said he was surprised when an 80-year-old tree came crashing down on his Chicopee house Sunday afternoon as the remnants of Henri moved through.
Ben White, the owner of Duke’s LLC, a local tree service company told Western Mass News his crew is prepared for storms like this, which are not uncommon in western Mass.
“Last season we had a microburst in Longmeadow and the year before that. We usually have 1 or 2 events per year,” said White.
White told us the Chicopee tree fell because of exposed roots, tree decay, and its location next to the Connecticut River.
“The tree removal is going to somewhere around $7,000,” said White.
White said annual inspections can help avoid a hefty cleanup price tag.
“We recommend that you have your tree people come out and check your trees annually...get stuff away from the roof, check the integrity and the health of the trees,” said White.
We also took questions to Chicopee fire department lieutenant Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, whose crews were on the scene Sunday afternoon. She said their first step is making sure residents are safe and identifying possible gas leaks or power that need to be shut off.
“We want to make sure everyone made it out of the home safely. That’s really the big one for us - notifying the building department so they can inspect the home and determine whether it’s safe or not for people that reenter,” said Lieutenant Collins-Kalbaugh.
she also warns ahead of more rain on Monday in western Mass., make sure to avoid flooded roads.
“If you’re driving and you happen to see if flooded roadway, we’re asking people not to drive through that we say turn around don’t drown,” said Lieutenant Collins-Kalbaugh.
Lieutenant Collins-Kalbaugh also said if you see downed powerlines assume they are live, stay away, and call 911 for assistance.
