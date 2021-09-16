HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Experts said the roller coaster of car prices is about to climb another hill. They said chip shortages, combined with the effects of Hurricane Ida will cause the price of both new and used cars to rise.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how this is trickling down to affect local dealers.
"He started collecting them when he was older in life and it just inspired me to do the same thing," said Daniel Wroy Jr., a car enthusiast.
Continuing a tradition started by his father, Wroy Jr. is no stranger to collecting cars, whether they're modern or classic. Selling them is another story.
"I tend to keep them unless I absolutely have to sell them," said Wroy Jr.
Recently, he's received big offers to trade in his used cars and he's not the only one.
"It’s kind of like the perfect storm," said Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Hyundai.
With the ongoing chip shortage, plus Hurricane Ida's floods ruining thousands of cars, dealerships are having a tough time getting cars on their lots to sell.
"It’ll probably take three or four months before inventory, inventories are back up," said Rome.
Normally, Rome said this backlot is full of cars as you can see inventory is pretty low.
"Because of the shortage of cars, in particular used cars and new cars, prices have escalated," said Rome.
Rome told Western Mass News even car rental companies are scrambling to replace fleets sold off at the start of the pandemic when travel was almost nonexistent. He said those companies are paying more than the cars are worth, just to build their stocks back up
"That’s why you see the rental car prices are so high now," said Rome.
The good news? If someone is looking to sell their pre-owned vehicle:
"Now their preowned vehicle is worth more than ever," said Rome.
If you're looking to buy a pre-owned car, make sure you do your research, especially if the car is coming from an area where flooding is common.
"The cars are pretty much destroyed once they’re soaked like that...They’re very hard to repair almost more expensive actually for the value of the car," said Wroy Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.