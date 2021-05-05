(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after a local woman contacted us with questions about real estate scams. She said she became suspicious while she was trying to find a new home to rent.
“I saw how many contacted them. It was like almost 200 or over 200 people,” said Laural Charland.
Charland is looking to rent a new home. While searching sites like Zillow and Trulia, she said two listings in the Hampden area raised red flags when she reached out to the contacts for more information.
“They wanted you to email them, but then they never emailed you back, then I finally found a phone number and they didn't call you back. They texted you,” Charland added.
She said before she could even see the property, they asked her for an application and for an application fee.
[Reporter: Did they say how much the fee was?]
“$500,” Charland explained.
Western Mass News reached out to a local real estate agent who said that in Massachusetts, it is illegal to charge a separate application fee. Amber Bach with Sears Real Estate said a fee can be charged so long as that money is put towards the successful renter's first month, last month, and security deposit payment.
The situation left Charland feeling uneasy, so we asked Bach what people could do to feel more secure.
“What they should do is actually contact a real estate agent or a realtor and have their own, so they can verify the information,” Bach noted.
Bach said it is common to see scams through Craigslist and that the current demand for property is making conditions perfect for someone to take advantage of a renter or buyer
“Anything that's kind of coming on the market tends to go off the market very quickly,” Bach added.
Bach said she had seen scams where prospective renters show up and the property isn't for sale.
“You know, whether they're on the market or off the market, all properties are still considered private property,” Bach said.
However, Bach said the bigger risk of these scam listings is the one to your money or your personal information.
“Whether it be money or your Social Security number or any type of information in that regards, you know, you could be compromising yourself and your identity,” Bach said.
She said it is safer to ask a real estate agent for help before sending money or giving out your information.
“It's better to have somebody on your side that can walk you through it and make sure and validate that everything you're looking at and going through is a reliable source,” Bach noted.
