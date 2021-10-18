SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers have been reaching out to us about illegal trash dumping on State Street.
“They come, they drop everything,” said Juan Carlos Molina of Springfield.
Western Mass News viewers are turning to us for answers after weeks have gone by and piles and piles of trash surround dumpsters on State Street in Springfield.
“Coming here to throw it out yea, yup,” Molina added.
Although signs warn of illegal trash dumping behind Dollar Tree, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News the issue goes far beyond just these dumpsters on State Street.
“Whether it’s on State Street or in the woods near someone’s house or an apartment, you see it all over,” Walsh explained.
Walsh said building owners are responsible for handling trash on their property, but can file an illegal dumping report with police. The department is already cracking down to eliminate these eyesores across the city and are enforcing a $300 fine for anyone who is caught leaving trash next to or in anyone else’s dumpster.
“We’ve been working really closely with the parks department putting up dozens of cameras over the city for this specific reason in high probability spots where people have been illegally dumping…Our ordinance officers working with the parks department have caught more than 50 individuals illegally dumping in the past two to three years,” Walsh added.
Unfortunately, according to the city, a mess like this is actually going to cost the property owner to clean up a whole bunch of trash that isn’t theirs
“They pay certain fees by the weight of their dumpsters, depending on what kind of contract you have,” Walsh noted.
Walsh said bulk pick-up in the city costs just $8 and items can be picked up at your curb, instead of leaving your mess on someone else.
“You’re taking money out of their pocket to dump some things which, at the end of the day, if you’re in Springfield, only cost $8,” Walsh said.
We did reach out to the State Street building owner for a comment but are still waiting to hear back.
We did reach out to Dollar Tree for a comment. They said in a statement:
"We are working with our field leadership team and the landlord to address the concerns. We are committed to resolving this matter promptly and ensuring our store adheres to all local regulations."
"Additionally, we are implementing action steps with store management to ensure rigorous continuity of trash monitoring throughout the day and timely reports of illegal dumping with local Waste Management."
