WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flooding over the weekend caused damage to homes and businesses across western Mass. We’re getting answers on what you should know to make sure you don’t break the bank if your home is flooded.
Mary Matthews, the owner of InnerGlow Skin Studios, said it could be a costly repair after she found over five feet of standing water in the basement of her building Sunday morning.
But she says two burst pipes might mean otherwise.
“Estimates are on us at this point, but we did find a pipe that was ruptured so there may be a possibility that was also part of the flooding,” Matthews said.
We took our questions to David Griffin Jr., the senior vice president of the Dowd Insurance Agencies in Holyoke to ask about what flood policies cover.
“A flood policy covers you for water coming into the structure from outside of it. So what we’re going through all this rain that’s covered by a flood policy,” Griffin said.
If Matthews may be covered for her damage...
“If she has a special perils policy, then that pipe burst should and would be covered going forward no matter what happened with the flood damage,” Griffin explained.
He said banks will make you buy a policy if you’re living a certain elevation level, which most of western Mass. does not fall under.
He said it typically costs between $400 to $800 annually but may be worth it in times like these.
“That would cover you for about $250,000 on a home,” Griffin said.
The effect goes far beyond just water damage.
“You’re talking about mold mildew; is the wiring ok? Is the heating ok?” Griffin added.
He said while buying a policy now wouldn’t protect your home ahead of more rain this week, because of a 30 day wait period, you can prepare in other ways.
“If you’re in tough shape right now, go ahead and get a storage facility, or move it upstairs get it on high ground,” Griffin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.