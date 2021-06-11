SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sometime this week, you may have received a letter in the mail from the IRS. This particular letter, however, is no cause for panic. It talks about the new child tax credit payment for 2021 and how you may be eligible to start receiving payments starting next month on July 15, but there's a lot you need to know about what you can expect
The child tax credit has been around for years, but things have changed for 2021. To recap, the Internal Revenue Service said the tax credit will increase to $3,600 per child under age six. It's $3,000 for each child ages 6-to-17. The payment is only for qualifying incomes: $75,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly. After that, the payment phases out, but with roughly 36 million families set to receive a letter like this from the IRS.
We sat down with Liberty Tax specialist Ray Maagero to find out what the letter actually tells you.
“Basically tips you off that you're potentially eligible,” Maagero said.
However, with that paragraph at the end, you have to wait for a second letter from the IRS that confirms your eligibility and here's where things get complicated. This year, half of the total child tax credit payment will be given out automatically in monthly advance payments.
“That's the standard and if you want that to change, then you've got to opt out of the program,” Maagero explained.
Opting out will allow you to receive the lump sum like in past years when you file your taxes. The IRS said instructions on how to opt-out will be made available by the end of June on their website. Maagero said it is also important to log on to that website if your income situation has changed between 2020 and 2021. If not, he said, “You can end up getting some of your refund taken away or your tax liability increased.”
Another reason to check the IRS website: if you think you may be eligible for the child tax credit, but haven't received a letter in the mail.
