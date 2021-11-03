SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Colder weather has arrived with temperatures well below freezing expected Wednesday night. Turning on the heat has many worried about how much it will cost to keep their homes warm this year.
“A lot of people leave it at 68, but some people, if you want to save more energy, 64. You never want to put it down much lower because you have to worry about pipes,” said Bill Stack, energy efficiency spokesperson for Eversource Massachusetts.
Stack had advice for customers trying to save money while still staying warm this cold weather season. They have a free home energy assessment program.
“An energy specialist can virtually walk through your home through a video service like Facetime and take a look at everything that uses energy,” Stack noted.
They will look at appliances, electronics, heating systems, water heaters, and installation levels. We asked Stack when they usually see electric bills go up.
“We expect to see the spike at the end of November, December and then the winter months, January February,” Stack noted.
Over at the Valley Opportunity Council in Holyoke, they help those in need with their heating bills.
“With everything going up, we encourage everybody to apply because you would be surprised, some folks apply, they don't think would get it, but they actually do get the assistance,” said Nicole Baltazar, assistant director of energy programs at VOC.
Between November 2020 and March 2021, more than 10,000 applicants were eligible for assistance. So far this season, they have more than 2,500 applicants and they're expected prices to be higher.
“Oil is a very expensive one and I've been hearing from a lot of the vendors it's been going up for sure, the oil prices,” Baltazar added.
The Valley Opportunity Council said they take applicants through April, so if you need help with your heating bill or any assistance, information on how to apply can be found here.
