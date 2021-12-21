AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Last weekend, Harvard announced that they will be remote for the first three weeks of January and Yale ended the fall semester with finals online. Western Mass News went to local colleges to get answers regarding their plans for the upcoming weeks.
At Amherst College, they decided Tuesday that January classes are strongly encouraged to be remote, and students are strongly encouraged to take the class from home.
Also, attendance at athletic events will be limited to Amherst College students.
No visitors will be able to come to campus events or go into campus buildings and residence halls.
Boosters will be required for students, faculty, and staff the first week of January to be on campus, only if they are eligible.
Non-essential staff will continue working remotely for the month of January, but staff playing a role in supporting students or on-campus learning should continue to come to campus.
Smith College is strongly encouraging students taking winter classes to remain at home, and they’re encouraging instructors to have their classes online.
American Interactional College put their indoor mask mandate back in place. They had it at the beginning of the semester, but lifted it following the city of Springfield's mask guidance.
UMass Amherst will be sticking to its booster and negative test requirement, and advance testing before returning back to campus for the spring semester.
Western Mass News also checked in with Springfield College. They have not extended winter break or gone remote.
