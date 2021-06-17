SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With the school year wrapping up, summer school will kick off soon, but after a long year of remote learning and pandemic stress, we found some local districts have been struggling to get students and staff to participate in summer school.

Western Mass News got answers on what schools are doing to make it happen. It has been a long and tough school year for teachers, students and their families. Western Mass News spoke with one local parent who's giving her son a break from summer school this year.

“It’s summertime, so kids want to be outside and they want to play, so being in school is not so good for them cause they don't want to be there but it’s important if they have to be there,” Springfield parent Shakina Gladden said.

Gladden's son is heading to middle school in the fall. He has been through summer school programs before, But Gladden said he is taking this summer off.

“He wants to be outside and he wants to be with his friends and he would make new friends so it would be good for him, but I'm a scaredy-cat so therefore he’s gotta stay home,” Gladden said.

Western Mass News spoke with the president of the Springfield Education Association, Maureen Colgan Posner, who said summer school this year will feature extra attention on students' emotional wellness.

“I don’t think we need to focus entirely on the academics. I think we can do that and we will do that, I think we want to focus on kids being healthy and happy,” Posner said.

In Springfield, educators who agree to work this summer will make more than usual, up to $100 an hour at empowerment zone schools and $35 an hour in district schools.

Over in Easthampton, we were told they struggled with Summer staffing, particularly in areas such as special education. But a summer program will be offered and some tutoring as well. There were no incentives for teachers this summer, however.

Superintendent Allison Leclair told Western Mass News in part quote:

"I suspect educators are tired, after a very stressful year, and with the state reopening, are probably hoping to focus on relaxation and vacation with their families."

Staffing is also posing difficulties over at Gateway Regional Schools, but even after a tough year, officials said staff still stepped up.

Director of Pupil Services Kurt Garivaltis said in part quote:

"Despite the fact that initial reports and feedback from staff was that they were not able to work this summer at all, I am proud to report that gateway staff rose up, once again when the staffing challenges threatened to impact summer programming."

Now school leaders are focusing on moving forward.

“We're going to meet our kids where they are and when they come back to school in the fall, we're gonna be ready to go. That’s what we do” Colgan Posner said.

Western Mass News also spoke with school leaders in Holyoke, who are fortunately fully staffed for the summer and did offer a pay increase to those teachers willing to work.