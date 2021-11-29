SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers about the new COVID-19 Omicron variant first identified in South Africa that is now spreading throughout the world.

We spoke to local doctors who said that there is still a lot they do not know about the variant, but they are encouraging people to continue taking the current precautions.

We caught up with one Springfield resident, Andrew Flye, who had a question about vaccines.

“...to see if it was still effective against the new variant,” Flye implored.

We took his question to Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center Doctor Robert Roose.

“I think it's likely, as with any of the variants, that the vaccines will provide some level of protection,” Roose told Western Mass News. “Whether it's the same level as it was with the other variants is too early to tell.”

Another Western Mass News viewer asked, “How bad is it? Will I get sicker? Will I die faster? Will I get it easier?”

While Dr. Roose did not have an exact answer for that, he said that it is possible and something doctors hope to figure out soon.

“The scientific community has identified that this variant has a high number of mutations, and these mutations are located particularly in some areas that could be of concern in regards to how infectious this variant can be, as well as how well vaccines might protect people against acquiring it or becoming sick from it,” Dr. Roose explained.

We had some questions of our own. We wanted to know if current COVID tests can detect the Omicron variant.

“I feel very confident that PCR testing could continue to identify the variants that are circulating, including Omicron,” said Dr. Roose. “It is possible that at some point, if viruses mutate so significantly that we have to revise those tests, but right now, that's not a concern.”

The worries over the new variant come at a time when there are also concerns about a critical staffing shortage in hospitals across the Bay State.

Governor Charlie Baker said that hospitals must limit non-essential elective procedures starting Monday. Dr. Roose told us that Mercy Medical Center has been complying with these guidelines, but will continue to provide care to those in need in the community.

“Right now, at Mercy Medical Center, we have adequate capacity to take care of our patients here in our emergency departments and in our hospitals,” said Dr. Roose. “I would encourage people who are sick to continue to seek that care if you need it.”

The Biden Administration has now restricted travel from 8 African nations. We reached out to UMass Amherst to see how these restrictions could impact their students. Campus Spokesperson Mary Detloff told us in a statement, in part:

“The campus does have 28 graduate students, faculty members and post-doctoral students from the countries on the U.S. restricted travel list and they have been advised not to travel to Southern Africa during the upcoming winter break.”

She went on to say that UMass will continue its indoor mask mandate and follow CDC and state guidelines to control the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, Dr. Roose said that the virus will not be going away anytime soon.

“I think we're going to be dealing with COVID for years,” Dr. Roose told us.

He said that experts will most likely have a lot more of these questions answered in the next two weeks. We will continue to follow the latest developments very closely to keep you informed.

If you have any questions about the Omicron variant, you can mail us at Getting.Answers@westernmassnews.com.