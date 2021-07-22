NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and there's a new variant that has emerged in the United States called the Lambda variant.
“Certainly, it’s not the dominant variant in the United States. The Delta remains the dominant variant,” said Estevan Garcia, chief medical officer at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Garcia told Western Mass News the Lambda variant - first detected in Peru - now traced to a case in Texas is not something we have to worry about in the Bay State yet, but the more people without a vaccine, the greater opportunity there is for new variants to form.
“Vaccinated populations really help to push down the virus all together and don’t give room for variants to develop or variants to move into the communities,” Garcia noted.
He said all available vaccines provide protection against all of the variants.
“…Especially in those situations that require hospitalization certainly do protect us quite well,” Garcia added.
Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in people who are fully vaccinated are appearing across the state including in western Massachusetts. Luckily, Garcia said those cases are typically mild or even asymptomatic. He said right now, one of the biggest populations at-risk is children who aren't able to be vaccinated yet.
“Because of the transmissibility of the Delta variant, I think, at this point, we certainly believe we want to protect children as much as we can…and they're even saying vaccinated or not should wear masks,” Garcia explained.
Garcia said monitoring the positivity rate in the communities is important, which is what drove mandates in the past.
“Whether it was masking, limiting indoor gatherings, screenings certainly, or to the point where we actually had some lockdowns, we don’t want to go back to that if we can prevent it, but I do think if we see a positivity rate climbing in the two to four percent range is a real concern to me,” Garcia noted.
Restrictions and mask mandates are rolling back across the nation and Garcia believes it could happen here.
“I’ll be honest. I went grocery shopping yesterday, I put on a mask…I do think that indoor masks mandates will come back,” Garcia said.
