SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The haze and smell of smoke outside right now is impacting air quality for all of us.

You can see the haze and smell the smoke in the air here at Riverfront Park in Springfield, where you would normally be able to see the South End Bridge. We've had many viewers reach out to us wondering if it's safe to be outside so, we brought those concerns to a local doctor.

“It has like a little tinge in the air,“ Agawam resident Jerry Reid said.

Reid is one of the many western Mass. residents who noticed the hazy skies and smoky smell in the area on Monday.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte said residents reached out with concerns.

"We've had an uptick in calls today for smoke in the area, medicals for difficulty breathing," Piemonte said.

All of this was the result of intense wildfires out west and up north in Canada.

Dr. Paul Salva, pediatric pulmonologist of Western New England, said our current air quality is putting some people at significant risk.

“It worsens whatever inflammation is present tremendously. So people who have asthma who are experiencing greater difficulty with their asthma, people with emphysema are at tremendous risk,” Dr. Salva said.

Salva said people with these respiratory ailments tend to trap whatever is in the air into their lungs, including pollen, humidity, and in this case smoke.

“Those that are fragile may end up in the hospital, in the emergency room,” Dr. Salva said.

While he said people who are baseline healthy should not be concerned, the damage could be significant for others with compromised health conditions.

“It takes several weeks to completely recover,“ Dr. Salva explained.

He said for now play it safe and stay inside.

“If you don’t have to be outside, don’t be outside. Keep your windows closed; this too shall pass,” Dr. Salva said.

Dr. Salva said the lungs have a tremendous ability to heal, but they need time, and continuous exposure to these conditions will mean you reset that clock needed to recover.