WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News is getting answers amid the tension between Russia and Ukraine.
We reached out to the Barnes Air National Guard Base to see how it could affect our area.
Master Sergeant Lindsey Watson got back to us and said, quote:
“We're always serving that dual hat, the federal or the state. At any moment, we can be called up at the federal or state level, and so, we maintain that high degree of readiness both professionally and personally. At this point in time, we do not have an order to activate. If that comes down, we would, at that point, support the activation order.”
