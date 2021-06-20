We spoke with the owner of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas, Ted Herbert. He said high demand is causing a chorine shortage in the area and they’ve had to take action.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us wondering why a store in Chicopee wouldn't sell him certain products for his pool.

Western Mass News took these concerns to the pool store for answers. We spoke with the owner of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas, Ted Herbert. He said high demand is causing a chorine shortage in the area and they’ve had to take action.

“People are staying home, stay-at-home vacations, buying pools. Big demand. Plus, with COVID, lot of sanitizing has been using chlorine products,” Herbert said.

A Western Mass News viewer told us he recently went to Teddy Bear Pools and Spas and was not able to buy certain pool products. He reached out searching for answers saying in part quote:

"We went there and were rejected by a sign that said if you never shopped here before we can’t sell to you."

Herbert said there is a shortage of certain products, and some customers even took advantage of the system by reselling the chlorine.

“People were coming out of the woodwork here trying to buy as much as they could. Even some people we found out were selling it online for a higher price,” Herbert said.

And they've had to limit their sales since the shortage kicked in back in April. Now chlorine sales are limited to certain customers at the Chicopee location.

“We've had a limit on how much people can buy. We've had a limit to people that are past retail customers or past pool customers and that's what we're doing,” Herbert said.

He said this won't last forever.

“Longterm, this is going to go away. Just like the paper towels and the toilet tissue. It’s not going to be forever. It’s short-term so don’t panic,” Herbert said.

Herbert went on to say they sell alternate products such as liquid chlorine, which is shock or bleach, along with some soluable chorine.

