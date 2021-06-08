HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our first heat wave of the season has prompted early openings at splash pads across western Mass. and as public pools gear up for a busy season after being closed last year due to the pandemic many are still struggling to secure lifeguards.
Western Mass News is getting answers on which facilities are ready to go and where you might have to wait a little longer to dive in.
The traditional option for public swimming will soon be open in western Mass. Residents we spoke with said it’s something the community desperately needs, especially after four days of scorching heat.
“The pool is definitely something they need up in Holyoke,” Wilbraham resident Carolyn Knight said.
It’ll be the first time in four years that Holyoke has a public swimming pool, and that means they’ve got quite a few jobs to fill.
“We’ve always had a difficult time finding lifeguards just like everybody else,” Holyoke Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Shepard said.
While the pool may not be filled yet, their lifeguard positions are, which is something that other local cities and towns have been struggling with.
Western Mass News is getting answers for you about plans in other communities.
Chicopee
- hiring lifeguards
- Ray Ash pool reduced schedule, limited capacity
Northampton
- pool at JFK Middle School: weekends
- waterfront Musante Beach, Leeds: weekends
- hiring lifeguards
Springfield
- Forest Park pool
- Camp Star, Angelina pool
- hiring lifeguards, bath attendants
Shepard equates their staffing success to the long-time partnership she’s had with community organizations.
“It’s a team effort every year between the school department, Parks and Rec, and the Boys & Girls Club,” Shepard explained.
She said having local residents running the pool makes operations easier, and while they wish they could offer staff to other cities and towns.
“I think we just probably have enough to staff seven days a week for the summer, and with days off, summer vacations, scheduling will be tight but we’ll be able to make it through the summer,” Holyoke Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Maureen Tisdell said.
Holyoke also plans to open on June 28.
“We’re rip, roaring to go. Keep the heat on,” Tisdell said.
