SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--As retail stores and restaurants are struggling to find employees, so are some school districts. We're digging deeper to find out the reason behind this.
We found out school districts from all over western Mass. are having trouble finding bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and even teachers themselves.
Western Mass News checked in with school districts on the staffing situation ahead of the start of school.
Greenfield Public Schools still have many positions to fill; from teachers to food service workers to transportation drivers to crossing guards. They are hosting a job fair outside Greenfield Middle School on Monday, August 16th.
Other school districts, including Northampton, Palmer and South Deerfield told us they are looking for more substitute teachers.
Meanwhile, Springfield Public Schools have 60 open positions. They're looking for custodians, security officers, crossing guards and bus monitors.
Springfield Public School is holding a job fair in partnership with MassHire on Friday. Kevin Lynn, executive director of MassHire Springfield Career Center told us he's not sure they'll attract enough job seekers, much like other businesses are experiencing.
"I'd be very surprised if we get 30 people a job on Friday," said Lynn.
Lynn believes there are three reasons why people aren't applying for jobs right now: one, the pandemic, two unemployment checks and three childcare.
"A great percentage of people on unemployment are making more on unemployment than they were working...And the other thing I think is childcare. I think parents, people with kids whether it's daycare or schools are unclear where their kids are going to be," said Lynn.
Western Mass News learned Springfield Public Schools need paraprofessionals who work with students with special needs or language barriers.
“Currently I think that there's about 50 to 60 job openings in the city for paraprofessionals. And the city normally has around 700 paraprofessionals in the district,” said Kathy Mastronardi, president of the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals.
Mastronardi said the issue is pay scale compared to other jobs.
"My understanding is that in the area a lot of retail stores are offering around $17 an hour right now. which is above the $15 minimum that they're trying to push through across the country. and we're a little bit over $16 an hour,” said Mastronardi.
