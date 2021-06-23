SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Several viewers reached out to Western Mass News wondering why they have not received their federal tax refunds or stimulus checks yet.
It appears many taxpayers here in western Mass. who filed their tax returns months ago have not yet received their refunds. Others are still waiting for stimulus money.
Emails have been coming into Western Mass News from viewers wanting answers. They have not gotten their stimulus checks or tax refunds, and they want to know why. Western Mass News is getting answers from a local tax expert at Liberty Tax in West Springfield.
“There’s really not a whole lot you can do. You go to the IRS website, it will say processing. And you can have confidence that they have it. And they are looking at it for whatever reasons,” Ray Maagero of Liberty Tax said.
The IRS website saying it is still processing is something Jeanne DeBold has seen for nearly three months. She reached out to Western Mass News for help.
“I filed my taxes electrically on March 30. And I have not received my second stimulus payment,” DeBold said.
But DeBold told us she did not get her Federal tax refund either. But she did get her other two stimulus checks, plus her state tax refund. We asked tax professional Ray Maagero about DeBold's situation. she said she claimed the missing $600 stimulus payment on her 2020 return.
“That is a potential reason for the return to be held up. So they may have pulled that return for that reason to check whether they actually did receive the 600 or they didn’t receive the 600. That’s a manual process,” Maagero said.
Maagero also said hold-ups in refunds could be due to you changing your address or bank account.
But for Jeanne, she does everything on time. She said she has never had a problem getting her money.
“We pay our taxes. And I expect the government to give me back what I’m entitled to in a timely manner,” DeBold said.
Jeanne is planning to use the money she's owed to pay bills. Maagero added you can try calling the IRS once a week for an update. Or keep checking the status of your refund online.
