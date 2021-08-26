SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is digging deeper into what back-to-school plans non-public schools are implementing. This, as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, announced all public schools in the Bay State must go back to school with masks on until at least Oct. 1.
"Our Board of Trustees in mid-August did make a decision to have students and staff return to school and require masks while they're indoors," said Justin Baker, interim director of Springfield International Charter School.
Baker told Western Mass News they already had plans to mask up before dese made its decision on Wednesday. They are a charter school, but they don’t have to follow Springfield public school guidance when they made their mask mandate.
"It doesn't impact us directly, but our board of trustees still made a decision and voted on it. we are then going to be following the dese guidelines," said Baker.
The charter school has grades K-12. As far as how long students will have to wear masks, that’s up in the air.
"So right now that's a little bit undecided. you know there has been an Oct. 1 date that has been set. As far as reevaluating if masks will continue in school," said Baker.
This school year will be different than last school year. As the charter school transitioned back to in-person learning last May. This time, everyone is in-person all year long.
"It's a little bit different. Yeah, we're ready for it. We've been preparing for this for quite some time. Our students, our families, and staff are excited to have everyone back," said Baker.
Springfield International Charter School is planning to have a vaccine clinic Sept. 1-2 for eligible students, faculty and the community at night.
