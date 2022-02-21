LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Walgreens on East Street has been closed for the past few weeks following a leak in the roof.
Western Mass News reached out to Walgreens to see when exactly they will be able to reopen.
A spokesperson told us, in part, quote:
... we’ve made significant progress to help reopen our Ludlow Walgreens and expect to do so in the next 7-10 days. In the meantime, customers and patients can get their prescription needs filled at our Springfield, Massachusetts, location, at 1440 Boston Road, just two miles from our Ludlow Walgreens.
