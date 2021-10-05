HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is getting you answers.
A viewer reached out to us with this question:
"When will the Lyman Street Bridge project be completed?"
We were curious too and wanted to get her answers.
The Lyman street bridge in Holyoke, which crosses the first level canal from front to canal and main streets is being replaced and has been closed since February of 2020.
We took Marie's question to the Mass DOT. Here’s what we found out:
Communications director Kristen Pennucci told us in part quote:
"Barring any unforeseen events including severe weather that impacts scheduled work, The bridge is expected to be reopened by December 2021 and the full project will be completed in May of 2022."
