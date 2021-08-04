SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in places with high COVID rates. Many viewers reached out to us wondering if mask regulations will now change in local venues.
Viewers have their sights set on wedding venues, wondering if masks will soon be required for indoor weddings. We spoke to a local business owner who says they will follow the state’s lead.
"I'm really hoping things don’t change for us," said Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin and Delaney House.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas of high COVID-19 transmission rates.
Western Mass News viewers are looking to us for answers, wondering about mask requirements in local wedding venues.
The Delaney House and Log Cabin are in a substantial risk area for COVID-19, an area where the CDC is suggesting those vaccinated still wear masks inside.
Owner Peter Rosskothen told Western Mass News his businesses will only make changes following the state’s lead.
"Until it’s mandated we’re not going to force it," said Rosskothen.
Rosskothen said he won't be creating his own guidelines like other businesses in New York City or in Boston, some there are requiring vaccination cards to get in.
He said he will follow government mandates, but hopes there won't be any.
"My biggest worry with this is government sometimes puts this in our hands to enforce it and it’s a really tough place to be to ask someone for a vaccination card or to put on a mask," said Rosskothen.
While the Delta variant continues to be on the rise, business at the Log Cabin is back up and booming. Rosskothen is optimistic that business will stay as usual.
"This fall is incredible there’s a serious amount of bookings happening we’re doing a lot of people who postponed from the last year and a half," said Rosskothen.
Only Franklin and Hampshire counties in Massachusetts aren't in a substantial or high-risk zone for COVID.
