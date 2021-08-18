SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News viewers are posing questions about masking up when fully vaccinated and how the virus affects children.
Western Mass News is getting answers. This new advice is directed at those fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna and the recommendation is they get a third dose, eight months after receiving their second shot. As this continues to be reviewed, we spoke with a local doctor and some area residents, breaking down what are facts and what are myths when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm not crazy about that I have to wear a mask. Assuming it's because there are a bunch of people who are getting the virus who should be getting a shot," said Gregg Davis, a West Springfield resident.
Davis told Western Mass News he's been fully vaccinated with the Moderna shot since May. Now, he's unsure why he has to mask up again.
"Unless I'm children or people who are medically incapable of getting the shot for whatever reason, those kinds of things I can't understand," said Davis.
Western Mass News viewers also took to social media with concerns, so we broke down the myths with Baystate Doctor Armando Paez.
fact or myth number one:
"I don't need to wear a mask if I'm vaccinated."
Dr. Paez said this is a myth.
He told Western Mass News the vaccine isn't as strong in preventing transmission as health experts first thought, so masking up is still important. He said getting the shot shows promise of not getting as sick.
"We want to make sure that the individual is vaccinated and doesn't spread it to others, people particularly household members," said Dr. Paez.
Fact or myth number 2:
"Kids are not impacted by COVID-19"
Dr. Paez said this is a myth as well.
"Kids can get very sick, it's less frequent than adults, however," said Dr. Paez.
Several western Mass. school communities decided whether or not to mandate mask-wearing in school this coming fall.
Schools leaders in towns such as East Longmeadow and Agawam recently voted not to mandate masks for students.
Doctor Paez said all students should mask up regardless of vaccination status.
"That's what the CDC actually recommends is that kids, visitors and teachers who work in the school should wear a mask," said Dr. Paez.
Other school districts in western Mass. are expected to decide what to do when it comes to mask-wearing when school starts in the coming weeks.
