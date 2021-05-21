SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Massachusetts is just about a week away from a full reopening.
But the lingering question: Will people who are not fully vaccinated keep their masks on? If not, what risk could this pose? Western Mass News is getting answers from a medical expert.
“If I knew that everybody was vaccinated, then I guess I would feel more comfortable I guess be indoors with people,” Michael Baracchi said.
Baracchi lives in Enfield, Conn. and works in Downtown Springfield. He told Western Mass News, he is still masking up despite the neighboring Nutmeg State lifting the mask policy on Tuesday, and the Bay State following suit on May 29.
“Which is why my fiancé and I still do not gather with friends and keep to ourselves still out of concerns because we don’t know who’s vaccinated me yet or fully vaccinated,” Baracchi said.
Many businesses Western Mass News spoke to this week told Western Mass News they will not check if people are fully vaccinated. Leaving it to the honor system.
“It’s going to be very hard to differentiate one who have been vaccinated and those who are not,” Clinton Mathias said.
But what is the risk if someone who is unvaccinated decides not to follow the rules...
Mathias, an immunologist, and infectious disease professor at Western New England University told us people who are fully vaccinated can be reassured they are not at risk of COVID-19.
“Vaccinated people do appear to be protected from developing any new infections,” Mathias said.
But it is a different story for those who are not vaccinated, As many medical experts have warned, Mathias said the decisions made by this population, whether it’s going maskless indoors, could cause another spike in cases.
“If we have more people getting exposed and getting infected because they are not taking these precautionary measures, who’s to say we couldn’t get another aggressive variant,” Mathias said.
As the summer months approach, Mathias said people who are unvaccinated should be cautious of traveling both domestically and internationally as this could also lead to more cases.
