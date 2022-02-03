SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Calls are growing for reforming mental health services in the state. Governor Charlie Baker is proposing legislation to expand mental health services in his final year in office. We took a closer look at what local police departments are doing to effectively respond to mental health calls.
“Although we're trained in mental health and crisis. But we're not the expert like the clinician is…The police more often than not go to these calls not knowing what they got themselves into," said Robert Alberti Easthampton Police Chief
Last October, the Easthampton Police Department started a new way of responding to mental health related calls in the community, by teaming up officers with mental health clinicians.
“So they'll respond to a call. But then in the days after they will follow up with community members and see how they're doing. and make sure that they get all the service they can possibly provide,” said Alberti.
Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti told Western Mass News the co-response program is beneficial for many reasons, especially having an expert assess the situation, taking pressure off Police.
"So they can do evaluations on-site on scene it will lessen the er trip for folks,” said Alberti.
Chef Alberti told us that their goal when responding to mental health calls: divert people to other resources besides the er.
“The objective is to limit the amount of times these calls wind up being section 12 and people going to the hospital,” said Alberti.
And Alberti said officers have embraced the program.
We sat down with Emma Reilly, the co-response clinic supervisor in Easthampton and South Hadley. We wanted to understand the evaluation process clinicians use in response to such calls.
That full evaluation could be determining what services they may need
“We definitely ask how they feel. we like getting responses in clients' own words. Sometimes clients aren't able to articulate how they feel. And then I’ll base their mood or general feelings off of their presentation,” said Reilly.
It goes deeper than that. They ask direct questions that could be uncomfortable for people but help assess what the client is going through.
“I will ask them questions about if they're feeling like they want to hurt themselves. straight up, do you want to hurt yourself? do you want to hurt anybody else? are you sleeping? are you eating? are you hearing voices?” said Reilly.
Reilly told us there is also follow-up after the initial 911 response.
“It can be a phone call to check-in. It can be texting or emailing resources because it could be a housing crisis a food crisis. school-related crisis,” said Reilly.
But, at the end of the day, it is about letting people know there is help available.
“It's really just showing someone that yes, the crisis is over. but we still have people that are there for you that can help you pass the crisis,” said Reilly.
In Springfield, police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood spoke to city council members this week about her department's working relationship with Behavioral Health Network when it comes to mental health calls. In 2021, Clapprood said there were nearly 2,000 mental health calls in the city of Springfield, and they have 6 BHN clinicians contracted to work with police, when needed.
“When it first started, they were skeptical of having a BHN civilian on their calls with them. Now, they don't want to go on a call unless they got a BHN worker with them so as soon as they're available they're calling for them,” said Clapprood.
Western Mass News wanted to know how local dispatchers respond to mental health calls that warrant a police response. We sat down with Erin Hastings, the executive director of the Westcomm Regional Dispatch Center.
"I think once a call gets to us, I think that most people have exhausted all other resources for mental health assistance," said Hastings.
Westcomm handles 911 calls for Chicopee, Monson, Ware, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow. They also work with clinicians from BHN. but Hastings told us that for certain calls, Police have to make sure the scene is safe before a mental health expert comes in.
“So that's the kind of situation that we're absolutely going to send an officer to make sure it's safe. We'll notify the clinician at that point, that they may be needed,” said Hastings.
And what kind of situation would warrant that?
“Any kind of call that comes in and says that the person might be mentally unstable, is violent, has a weapon or there's other people that are threatened on-scene. or they're threatening themselves,” said Hastings.
Governor Charlie Baker, is advocating for legislation to address gaps in mental health services.
“Now as we come out of this pandemic, we know we have a mental health crisis,” said Governor Baker.
Baker announced several new initiatives. They include things like a 24/7 behavioral health helpline, an urgent care program, and Medicaid rate increases for outpatient health clinic services.
If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, help is available.
Anyone can dial 211 from any phone to reach a directory for a wide range of behavioral health issues.
CSO is the community crisis provider in Franklin and Hampshire Counties. www.CSOInc.org
BHN is the community crisis provider in Hampden County. www.BHNInc.org
