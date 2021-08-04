SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many viewers have reached out to Western Mass News asking when will the poker tables be back at MGM Springfield.

Since the casino opened last July after being closed for four months, many precautions have been taken, one being the temporary elimination of gaming tables.

We reached out to MGM Springfield to see when exactly guests can hit the poker table again.

A spokesperson for the Springfield resort-casino said: