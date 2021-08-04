SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many viewers have reached out to Western Mass News asking when will the poker tables be back at MGM Springfield.
Since the casino opened last July after being closed for four months, many precautions have been taken, one being the temporary elimination of gaming tables.
We reached out to MGM Springfield to see when exactly guests can hit the poker table again.
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators, in response to complaints, want to know why two of the state's casinos have not yet brought b…
A spokesperson for the Springfield resort-casino said:
“We hope to present information regarding the status of MGM Springfield’s poker room to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission at the August 19 meeting. There are many variables that impact business decisions and the health and safety of our employees and guests remains our top priority.”
