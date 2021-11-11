AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Agawam Public Library closed down in September after testing proved there was mold inside.
Now, we're taking a look at other libraries in the area, specifically how mold can affect both visitors inside a library and the books that are kept there.
Western Mass News is talking with experts to get those answers. In September, city officials announced the Agawam Public Library will be closed indefinitely. Recent air quality tests showed mold in four areas of the building.
"Certain areas of the library really were a mess...At that point I told the library director we're going to close this at 5 o'clock today, they normally close at 9, I said we've got to get in here and take a look at what's going on," said Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli.
The library is now operating out of the Senior Center while the city works on making major changes and repairs to both the inside and outside of the library. Changes, that will hopefully prevent something like this from happening again.
"It's quite an extensive job, I think we're spending about $1.6 million to remediate all these issues that may be related to mold issues," said Mayor Sapelli.
The newly renovated library is scheduled to open in February. Western Mass News hired Daniel Atkins, mold inspector and founder of Nature's Way Inc., to test another library in the area.
Atkins conducted two air quality samples in the Mason Square Library in Springfield: one near the sitting area in the left, backside of the building and one near the kid's area in the right, backside of the building. His tests found there was no significant mold growth, and he determined no remediation was necessary.
We reached out several times to Springfield's library director Molly Fogarty, but she did not return our calls for comment.
So what circumstances led to Agawam officials shutting doors to its local library?
Staff complained of headaches and feeling unwell, alerting Mayor Sapelli to the issue.
Dr. Jonathan Bayuk, an allergist with Allergy & Immunology Associates, said those symptoms are common with mold exposure.
"You can have allergic symptoms and those are pretty classic. So, runny eyes, itchy nose, cough, postnasal drip, sinus pressure, sometimes headaches," said Dr. Bayuk.
He also said some people can experience more severe symptoms than others, because they are more allergic to the different species of mold.
"If you have equal exposure, and you're not allergic, odds are you're not going to feel sick," said Dr. Bayuk.
Mayor Sapelli said they were lucky there was no major damage to the books in the Agawam Public Library.
Donia Conn is an assistant professor of practice in the school of library and information science at Simmons University.
She said mold can be a big risk to libraries since most books are a prime resource for mold growth.
"What mold is doing while it's active, is it's essentially eating our collections," explained Conn.
She said once mold makes contact with items in a library, such as books, it can grow very quickly. That makes books and artifacts very fragile and some are extremely difficult to find and replace.
Once mold starts to grow on the collections, it can be extensive to remediate and extremely expensive.
"You have to hire a firm to come in and remediate that mold so usually what your firms will do is they will freeze the materials and then clean them off," said Conn.
If a library chooses not to remediate, and instead replace the books affected, that can be just as costly.
"There's the cost of purchasing the new books, but then there's the staff time to find the books, to order the books, and then to unpack the books, to catalog the books, and get those books back on the shelves," said Conn.
