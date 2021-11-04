SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Mold is on people's minds recently with Springfield City Council members recently voting unanimously to tear down the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.
South Hadley high school officials also had to shut their doors for several weeks to clean up mold. But what about other public buildings in the area, are they safe?
Western Mass News is taking an in-depth look at the issue, talking with experts about mold growth in public buildings.
In September, school officials found the mold inside South Hadley High Schools, forcing them to shut it down and have students miss class for weeks. Shortly before that, the Roderick Ireland Courthouse was closed due to mold concerns.
Western Mass News obtained the report that details the cause of mold at the courthouse. We brought it to Robert May, the senior vice president of Fuss and O'Neill Inc., a civil and environmental engineering firm.
"Definitely issues with the courthouse seemed to have stemmed from adjustments made to the HVAC system to deal with COVID impacts," said May.
May said the changes to the HVAC system brought in more outside air into these buildings. Couple that with the wet weather we had this summer and he said it was the perfect storm for mold growth.
"And without that air being treated and appropriately cooled and or dried, to basically remove the moisture, it's not a surprise they saw problems there," said May.
According to May, many local officials made similar changes in several public buildings to help battle issues with COVID-19 and air quality.
Western Mass News decided to hire Daniel Atkins, a mold inspector and founder of Nature's Way, Inc.
We tested three public buildings in western Mass. With the guidance of May, we chose Chicopee District Court, Holyoke City Hall, and Springfield Union Station.
"We focused on courthouses and libraries and Union Station and those type of things, where a lot of people could congregate...Then trying to give them conditions for things leading to the problems like stained ceiling tiles would be evidence of maybe water intrusion," said May.
Thankfully, none of the locations we tested raised major concerns.
Chicopee District Court tests came back clear, with samples from the waiting area for courtroom 2 and the general probation office.
Atkins said there is no mold growth greater than the normal expected range.
We asked Chicopee Mayor John Vieau how he prevents mold in official city buildings. He sent us a statement saying in part-quote:
"The keys to preventing mold in our buildings is by having a hard-working maintenance staff that follows strict cleaning guidelines along with regular maintenance and quarterly filter replacements of all our HVAC equipment to ensure proper airflow in all areas."
In Springfield Union Station, we tested the hallway near the back entrance, which was in normal/expected range according to Atkins.
In the food area near the piano in the station, there was minor mold growth and Atkins suggested an air purifier be placed in that area.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News they've focused on air quality in their public buildings and schools for years.
"We were already taking measures prior to deal with situations some years ago, and then with the COVID-19, we really escalated the retrofitting of all our buildings, school buildings, and public buildings, to make sure that they were safe and above ASHRAE standards."
Over in Holyoke, we tested the hallway near room number 15, where there was no mold growth. We also tested the hallway near the men's bathroom, where Atkins said no remediation was necessary, but he would also suggest an air purifier for the area.
John Gibbons is an assistant professor of the food science department at UMass Amherst. He studies all kinds of mold and said there are many different causes for the fungus.
"A leaky pipe, it could be a window that's not properly sealed that's letting in moisture," said Gibbons.
He said once mold enters a building and sticks on a surface, it can start growing within two days.
"You really want to find it and remove it within a 48-hour period," said Gibbons.
Which may be really difficult, since you can't necessarily see mold growing in the early stages.
Instead, Gibbons said you might see discolored spots from the moisture.
Once the mold spores enter the building, they need moisture and something to eat to spread. According to Gibbons mold lives off of plant products, which is why it often grows on wood items inside buildings.
"That's why you might find them eating wallboards, or ceiling tiles, wood, things like that that would be inside a building," said Gibbons.
Many buildings in western Mass. were at risk. But it's sure to be looking up, May said once people start turning on their heating systems for the winter, mold will no longer thrive inside buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.