SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Some public buildings across western Mass. have been closing their doors after finding dangerous mold inside, such as the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and South Hadley High school, which has since opened their doors.
But some residents in the area are living with mold inside their home and have nowhere else to go. Western Mass News is getting answers on the responsibility of landlords to provide a safe and healthy environment for tenants.
Allison Call and Crystal Rodriguez are neighbors in Greenfield. Rodriguez has lived in her apartment building for five years and over time she said she's noticed the growth of mold.
"After the first year, I started noticing mold in my son's closet," said Rodriguez.
In August, she said the mold got worse, touching almost every corner of her house. You can see here, it was on almost all of her son's belongings and was even growing out of walls.
"It's really hard. I had to throw most of my son's clothes away," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said her landlord had her apartment chemically sprayed before providing her with a dehumidifier.
But after neither option worked, she said she and her son began feeling very sick...
"Both my ears are swollen, it's like swimmer's ear. My nasal passages are also swollen like I have severe allergies, but I've never been allergic to anything. My son has had an upset stomach and sinus pressure as well," said Rodriguez.
Unfortunately, Rodriguez isn't the only one feeling the impacts of the mold...
"My son was sick, as well as me, for like two and a half months. He just got over a bad cough, and he had a rash on his face...I was super depressed here, I don't know if that had anything to do with it," said Rodriguez.
Call said she found mold on pillows, and blankets her 14-month-old son and nine-year-old daughter were sleeping on.
Western Mass News obtained a report from allied painting and floors, the company that was hired to remove the mold in the apartment building.
In their report, the company writes in part "Moisture content readings did not show any areas of abnormal moisture levels."
But tests from mold removal company nature's way, tell a different story.
"The inside was 1700," said Daniel Atkins, mold inspector and founder of Nature's Way, Inc.
"What's that mean?" we asked.
"1700, in my explanation, means remediation has to be done. And the master bedroom was 4100," said Atkins.
According to Atkins, normal mold levels inside a home are usually under 100 and remediation is recommended once levels hit 800.
After seeing those results, Western Mass News reached out to Greenfield Housing Authority's Executive Director, Thomas Guerino, the building's landlord for comment. In a statement, he wrote in part quote:
"We have had other testing done of the walls. it shows the moisture contents were within limits. We have followed the guidance received in putting in a big dehumidifier to kill the spores in there."
Over in Springfield, Idalis Rivera said she's been dealing with mold in her home for several years. Photos she shared show mold and mushrooms growing from her bathroom ceiling.
She said the mold has gotten much worse over the past couple of months and despite multiple calls to her landlord the issue has not been resolved.
"I called her to fix this since the fourth of this month. She's been coming in and out and nothing has been done," said Idalis Rivera, a Springfield resident.
Rivera believes the mold stems from a leak coming from an upstairs apartment, a piece of plywood blocking the hole in the ceiling. After having her home tested for mold, the results were alarming.
"Found 6300...On the inside of the bathroom...So that was quite contaminated," said Atkins.
Rivera has lived in her apartment for 12 years and doesn't want to move out, but she may not have a choice as she is also starting to feel an impact on her health.
"My nerves. Everything. My anxiety...I get headaches. I get nauseous. Stomach aches. Stuffy nose," said Rivera.
We called Rivera's landlord, who said she had no comment on the issue. We also reached out to a local attorney who handles these types of cases.
He said there is a law, referred to as the implied warranty of habitability, that states a landlord has a duty to maintain healthy living conditions.
If mold inside the home potentially impacts the health welfare and safety of residents, a landlord must mitigate the problem.
