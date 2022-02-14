SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend in Springfield as they’re below 500 cases from last week’s data.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Springfield are now 453 cases. It’s a big difference from about a month ago. Springfield plans to go ahead and lift its indoor mask mandate at the end of the month and we’re getting answers from other communities.
“It has been said by scientists and epidemiologists that we are potentially nearing the end of this omicron virus,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris is optimistic about the future of COVID-19 in Springfield. For the week of January 9, the city of Springfield recorded more than 2,700 cases. It was a downward trend from there with the latest data showing 453 cases for last week.
Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that this decrease in cases looks hopeful for lifting the indoor mask mandate in Springfield at the end of the month.
“The timing is good, based on the fact we have now seen four weeks of decreased numbers so I’m comfortable that we can lift the mask mandate,” Caulton-Harris added.
However, Caulton-Harris is cautious about a potential bump in cases following big game parties over the weekend.
“Super Bowl gatherings are a concern. People were together, people were having their masks off, they were yelling, they were screaming, and so there is a potential to see a bump in our cases,” Caulton-Harris added.
Over in Holyoke, there is currently no end date for that city's indoor mask mandate. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia told us that's up to the city’s Board of Health.
“They’re doing what they can to understand the data, understand the trends which are moving in a very position direction, but also that we’re not just shooting from the hip here and risking any opportunity to go backwards,” Garcia noted.
As for the school mask mandate, we've learned Holyoke Public Schools sent out a survey to families on Monday. There are four options:
- End the mask requirement in schools on March 7
- End the mask requirement in schools on April 4
- End the mask requirement in schools on May 2
- Keep masks all school year
The survey comes as the statewide mandate ends on February 28.
“To be sure that there is a deep desire and interest in the community that they feel safe if we proceed with lifting the mask mandate,” Garcia noted.
Holyoke Public Schools wants parents and staff to answer the survey by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
