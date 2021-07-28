CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A post caught our attention online. A Chicopee resident writing wrote, in part, "What are these white things? They seem to have appeared overnight around Chicopee Center. Not asking to be snarky, I’ve legit never seen anything like these.”
We were curious too, so we sought out some answers.
"It's hideous. It's absolutely ridiculous," said Marty Top0r, owner of Central Oil.
Chicopee business owners are upset over new wave delineators placed in the city's center. Topor said the new bike lane barriers make no sense.
"It's a bike path to nowhere. It starts and it goes in a circle...for what?" said Topor.
Stanley Szlachetka is worried about accessibility.
"With these new bike lanes, it's going to make it difficult for handicapped people to get into our building," said Szlachetka, owner/operator of 10 Center St. Chicopee.
Eileen Perez also works along Center Street. While she thinks this will be a good opportunity to attract people to downtown, she is worried about what this could mean for her business.
"If somebody comes here to grab boxes, supplies for the cakes, 28 pound buckets of buttercream, it's going to be hard walking down the street to bring all the supplies...I hope my customers don't move out because I have two businesses in one, but for me, it's going to be hard," said Perez, owner of Eileen Cak's Supplies & More.
She also told us her suppliers arrive in 53-foot trailers and she doesn't know how they’ll be able to make deliveries.
"There's no way for me to work out something around for them to park the big trailer," said Perez.
We went to the director of the city’s planning department, Lee Pouliot, to get answers to these questions. He told us the project’s goal is to provide extra space for bikers and pedestrians to travel safely and told Western Mass News this was taken directly from residents’ feedback.
"In the city's open space and recreation plan improved pedestrian and bike networks have rated highly in priority for residents that have responded to our survey," said Lee Pouliot, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Chicopee.
However, many wanted to know who is paying for this?
"This is an exclusively state program, so it was a $76,000 grant award. There is no local funding appropriated to this project," said Pouliot.
Pouliot emphasized the project - dubbed 'The Center Loop' - is temporary.
"The project will go under a comprehensive review next July and at that point well determine if were keeping it, modifying it, or removing it...This is an opportunity for us to try something new in this neighborhood," said Pouliot.
If you have any comments or concerns, the City’s Planning Department is collecting those through an online form.
