CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, Pfizer released updated data on its pill designed to treat COVID-19 and this announcement comes with a lot of questions.

We're getting answers as Pfizer announced its pill can drastically reduce the risk of hospitalization and/or death for people with COVID-19. Our viewers want to know how this pill will work and if there are any side effects.

“It makes sense. Science works,” said Joy of Chicopee.

Pfizer presented the final data from their experimental treatment, using their COVID-19 pill, on Tuesday. During their trials, the pharmaceutical company said the drug cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent if given to high-risk adults within a few days of their first symptoms.

"It's an antiviral pill. It's actually two medications. There's an antiviral medication that's active against COVID and then a medication that's used to boost the levels of the drug in your body,” said Dr. Megan Gallagher, infectious disease physician at Baystate Health.

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

Chicopee residents we caught up with were excited to hear the news.

“I think it's excellent,” said Teresa Williams of Chicopee.

Joy added, “I'm looking forward to people being able to take it."

However, some had questions about how it will work.

"That pill is for people who have COVID?" Williams asked.

Gallagher said yes, it's for people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 after showing symptoms.

"It does look like it's effective at preventing people from going to the hospital, effective at preventing death. You just have to take it early, shortly after the symptoms start,” Gallagher added.

Other Western Mass News viewers commented on our Facebook post asking about side effects, but Gallagher told us that information isn't widely available just yet, but the data seems promising so far.

"They were mild…Hopefully, we'll be able to get some more information as that gets released and Pfizer moves ahead with presenting its data to the FDA,” Gallagher noted.

There’s some good news with the pill. Pfizer has said they believe it would be effective against the new omicron variant.

"At least on the data that Pfizer has released so far, this does look to be effective against the new variants as well," Gallagher said.

If approved, Pfizer would offer the drug under the name Paxlovid. They've submitted this data to the us Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval. No date has been set yet by the FDA Advisory Committee to review their results.