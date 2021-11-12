NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A new non-police response to certain emergency calls are being implemented.
It's expected to be up and running by the summer. Western Mass News is getting answers on its rollout.
Open conversations about police reform grew in Northampton following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
"Like many other communities, it was an opportunity for residents and elected officials to take stalk about what public safety and community safety means," said Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz.
In July of 2020, the Northampton policing review commission was appointed by the mayor and city council to conduct a sweeping public policy review.
One of the primary recommendations by the group was to establish a new department of community care, to provide civilian responders to community needs, including peer response to mental health and substance use crises - this as an alternative to police response.
This week, the city announced the hiring of Sean Donovan as the implementation director to oversee the new initiative.
"His responsibility will be for helping the city set up this new city department really from the ground up," said Mayor Narkewicz.
Northampton Mayor David Narkiewicz told Western Mass News that Donovan's background and work at a Holyoke non-profit made him the best candidate for the job.
He also lives in Northampton and has been actively involved in the community conversation around looking at public safety, and looking at alternative approaches to public safety.
Donovan is set to start his new job on Dec. 15th. on his agenda: to meet with key city departments and community stakeholders.
"I think that is an important component of this new department," said Mayor Narkiewicz.
At this time, it is unknown how many civilian responders will be needed.
"And that is really one of the roles of this implementation director - helping us understand that. Part of that will be driven by some of the data collection and around how many mental health-related calls or substance use calls we currently receive," said Mayor Narkiewicz.
The goal is to have the program running by the beginning of the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2022.
"We are hopeful that Mr. Donovan will be successful at helping this administration, obviously which I will be leaving but obviously the incoming administration as well with Mayor-elect Sciarra who will be taking over on Jan 3rd," said Mayor Narkiewicz.
Meantime, residents we spoke with told us this is great progress by the city.
"I think a lot of times police can be an aggressive or escalating force in situations so I think having people that come from a more neutral healing place will be good," said Sarah Barr of Northampton.
