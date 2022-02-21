SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – President Joe Biden imposed new sanctions Monday night, prohibiting trade with the separated regions of Ukraine.
Western Mass News went to Associate Economics Professor Karl Petrick for more on how any invasion will affect the U.S. from an economic standpoint.
The big ones? Oil and natural gas prices.
"Russia is a big supplier of oil to the world market, second to the United States,” Petrick explained. “It's also a big supply of natural gas to the European Union, which is also one of our big trading partners.”
Some U.S. senators are now working on a new proposal to suspend the federal gas tax to help save drivers money at the pump.
